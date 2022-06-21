By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Abdullahi Bala as the new Executive Secretary for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF).

Mr. Abdullahi Bala takes over from Hon. Ahmed Aliyu who resigned his appointment to run for Gubernatorial Primaries, in compliance with the directives of Mr. President.

The new Executive Secretary who holds Masters Degree in Political Science from Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, was born on 18th August, 1967 in Sokoto North Local Government Area.

A statement by Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, Press Secretary to the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi said the new Executive Secretary began his working Career in December 1992, when he was appointed as Personal Officer II, Admin and Political Affairs Department, Cabinet Office, Sokoto.

His career trajectory got to its apex in May, 2009, when he was appointed as Permanent Secretary in Sokoto State Civil Service.

The highly cerebral and resourceful Administrator, worked as Permanent Secretary in several states Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including Ministries of Finance, Health, and Education.

He also held several other appointments such as, Secretary Sokoto State Government Committee on Audit Inspection Report, Chairman Health Financing Technical Group, Secretary Sokoto State Government Policy Council on the state of Emergency on Education amongst others.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

