By Jeremiah Urowayino



The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has paid a surprise visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at his Abuja residence on Thursday night.



A source in the presidency said Tinubu had earlier visited the President at his residence in the Presidential Villa and afterward decided to make a surprise call on Osinbajo alongside Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu.



According to the source, Osinbajo was in a meeting with Senator Kabiru Gaya, former Defense Minister Rtd Major General Dan Ali, and other associates.