By Steve Oko

The People’s Redemption Party, Wednesday collapsed its structure into the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State as part of strategies to deliver the state to APGA in the 2023 general election.

Abia State Chairman of PRP, Chief Emmanuel Chinyereze, who led members of the party to the state secretariat of APGA in Umuahia, said that the party was delighted with the quality and antecedents of the APGA governorship candidate, Professor Greg Ibe, and decided to throw their support behind him.

He said that their ultimate desire was to institute a visionary leadership in the state, adding that since Ibe posseses the qualities they expect of an ideal Governor for the state, they have no option than to join APGA and help deliver him.

Receiving them, APGA Chairman, Rev. Ehiemere commended the new entrants for their “courageous and wise decision to join the moving train”.

Ehiemere said that “APGA is like a hurricane” blowing across the state because of the quality of their candidates particularly the governorship flag bearer who “Abians now look up to for their emancipation”.

Ehiemere said that Abia would witness rapid econiomic and infrastructural transformation under the watch of Professor Ibe “who has shown convincing capacity and competence in the private sector.”

He said that both the PDP and the All Progressive Congreses, had failed the state, promising that APGA would provide a better alternative for the people.

Ehiemere called on the people of South-East to support APGA in the 2023 elections if the zone would recover its political relevance, saying that both the PDP and APC had shown they had no regard for the zone.

APGA Secretary, Chief Sunday Onukwubiri, later distributed APGA membership cards to the new members, and asked them to register at their various wards and be active.

He assured them that their interest would be well accommodated in the party.