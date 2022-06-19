— Wins 15 out of 16 councils

— PDP one, SDP, Nil

Dayo Johnson, Dapo Akinrefon, Omeiza Ajayi & Rotimi Ojomoyela

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, in Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji, has recorded a landslide victory in the Saturday election.

Oyebanji, who was the former Secretary to the State Government SSG, to governor Kayode Fayemi, won in 15 out of the 16 council areas of the state.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, who was the former state Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi kolawole won only his Efon Alaye council area.

The former governor of the state and the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Chief Segun Ojo who lost in his ldo- Osi council area to the ruling APC, did not win any council. He only won in his unit and ward.

The final results -:

1*** IREPODUN / lFELODUN LG

APC- 13,125

PDP- 4,712

SDP- 5010

2*** IDO – OSI LG

APC- 10,321

PDP- 2,871

SDP- 9,489- Party’s candidate, Segun Oni lost in his council area

3**ISE-ORUN LG

APC- 8074

PDP-2588

SDP-5909

4** OYE LG

APC-13,396

PDP-4122

SDP-5391

5***EKITI SOUTH WEST LG

APC-9679

PDP-4474

SDP-4577

6*** EKITI WEST LG

APC-15,322 – Party’s candidate, Biodun Oyebanji won his council area

PDP -3386

SDP-3863

7***EFON LG

APC-4012

PDP-6303– Party’s candidate, Bisi kolawole, won his council area.

SDP-339

8***EMURE LG

APC-7728

PDP-2610

SDP-3445

9*** IJERO LG

APC – 13754

PDP – 4897

SDP – 5006

10 *** IKERE LG

APC – 12086

PDP – 3789

SDP – 1943

ADC – 3764

11***ILEJEMEJE LG

APC – 4357

PDP -1157

SDP – 2344

12*** MOBA LG

APC – 11609

PDP – 3530

SDP – 4904

13**** ADO-EKITI

APC – 23831

PDP – 7575

SDP – 15214

14****IKOLE LGA

APC – 16417

PDP – 6266

SDP – 5736

15***GBONYIN LGA

APC – 11247

PDP – 3947

SDP – 4059

16***EKITI EAST LGA

APC…..12, 099

PDP…..5, 230

SDP…..4, 982