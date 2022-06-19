— Wins 15 out of 16 councils
— PDP one, SDP, Nil
Dayo Johnson, Dapo Akinrefon, Omeiza Ajayi & Rotimi Ojomoyela
The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, in Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji, has recorded a landslide victory in the Saturday election.
Oyebanji, who was the former Secretary to the State Government SSG, to governor Kayode Fayemi, won in 15 out of the 16 council areas of the state.
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, who was the former state Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi kolawole won only his Efon Alaye council area.
The former governor of the state and the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Chief Segun Ojo who lost in his ldo- Osi council area to the ruling APC, did not win any council. He only won in his unit and ward.
The final results -:
1*** IREPODUN / lFELODUN LG
APC- 13,125
PDP- 4,712
SDP- 5010
2*** IDO – OSI LG
APC- 10,321
PDP- 2,871
SDP- 9,489- Party’s candidate, Segun Oni lost in his council area
3**ISE-ORUN LG
APC- 8074
PDP-2588
SDP-5909
4** OYE LG
APC-13,396
PDP-4122
SDP-5391
5***EKITI SOUTH WEST LG
APC-9679
PDP-4474
SDP-4577
6*** EKITI WEST LG
APC-15,322 – Party’s candidate, Biodun Oyebanji won his council area
PDP -3386
SDP-3863
7***EFON LG
APC-4012
PDP-6303– Party’s candidate, Bisi kolawole, won his council area.
SDP-339
8***EMURE LG
APC-7728
PDP-2610
SDP-3445
9*** IJERO LG
APC – 13754
PDP – 4897
SDP – 5006
10 *** IKERE LG
APC – 12086
PDP – 3789
SDP – 1943
ADC – 3764
11***ILEJEMEJE LG
APC – 4357
PDP -1157
SDP – 2344
12*** MOBA LG
APC – 11609
PDP – 3530
SDP – 4904
13**** ADO-EKITI
APC – 23831
PDP – 7575
SDP – 15214
14****IKOLE LGA
APC – 16417
PDP – 6266
SDP – 5736
15***GBONYIN LGA
APC – 11247
PDP – 3947
SDP – 4059
16***EKITI EAST LGA
APC…..12, 099
PDP…..5, 230
SDP…..4, 982