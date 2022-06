Senator Ibikunle Amosun

Former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun has stepped down for the the national leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu in the ongoing presidential primary.

Similarly, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi also joined the league of aspirants who are sacrificing their ambition to boost Tinubu’s chance.

Fayemi who described Tinubu has his mentor stressed that he (Tinubu) is the man Nigeria needs to fix many of its plights.