Former Vice President of Nigeria, and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (right)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has emerged as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Mr. Okowa’s nomination was announced and confirmed by Atiku himself on Thursday at an unveiling event of his running mate held in Abuja.

Atiku while speaking on his choice said his Vice President must fulfill the qualities to be president and one that could complement him as a President.

He added that he should symbolize the quality to unite Nigeria, who is not afraid to speak and give advice on governance in the country.

He also added that his running mate must understand what he described as the depth of rots in the Nigerian system, with understanding of critical needs of economic growth.

Following the announcement, Okowa will thereafter be screened by a committee already setup for that purpose.

Recall that Wike, who has been the foreman in the radar of the PDP heavyweights was speculated to be selected as the vice presidential candidate of the main opposition party, was rumoured to have been selected as Atiku’s running mate.

But the party, yesterday (Wednesday), dismissed reports that its Selection Committee has settled for the Rivers State governor as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said reports in the media that the PDP has picked Wike could only be in the realm of rumour, saying the National Working Committee of the was looking into the matter and consulting, in order to consider the best vice presidential candidate for the party in the 2023 elections.

As part of moves to press down its process, the NWC of the PDP met in Abuja on Wednesday at 11 AM, where the advisory board resumed intense deliberations.

Vanguard also reported that the PDP selection committee had recommended the Rivers State governor after 13 of 17 members, who attended the meeting at the PDP National Secretariat, yesterday, voted in favour of Wike. At the meeting, three members voted for others, while the chairman, who can only vote when there is a tie, did not vote.

Meanwhile, after the keenly-contested PDP primary, Wike had scored 237 against the 371 delegate votes at the PDP presidential primary secured by Atiku, who won the party ticket.