Waheed Shefiu Olamilekan also known by the stage name Boy Sheff is an indigene of Oyo state. He started his musical career in Ajegunle as a Secondary student, way back in 2011, a popular suburb in Lagos, Nigeria known for notoriety.

Boy Sheff who recently dropped a new single track titled ‘Omo Ologo’ loves the Afrobeats/Afro highlife genre and his greatly influenced by prominent artistes like: Innocent Idibia (2Baba), Late Oladapo Oliatan Olanipekun (Dagrin), Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (Wizkid), amongst many others.

On his view regarding the relevance of Afrobeats in the world, he opines that the originality of the genre attracts all and sundry, therefore, anti-racial.

He believes the Afrobeat genre will keep getting the needed international recognition as variety of sounds and talents are birthed and discovered everyday. In his words, “I’m proud of being part of this novelty. Omo Ologo inspiration came from my interaction with fans as they give the required motivation to always do better. I intend to reach a wider audience with Omo Ologo as the track comes with global appeal and I want everyone out there to listen to it and show some love.”

Boy Sheff who recently changed his stage name from Sheff says the name change was necessary as he made deliberate improvements on himself, brand and craft in the bid to keep the hearts’ of his fans endeared to him.