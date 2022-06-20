Popular lifestyle influencer, Idris Okuneye popularly called, Bobrisky has finally unveiled his long-awaited N400M house with a grand housewarming party.

Recall the crossdresser has often hinted about his magnificent house that was under construction.

According to the message Bobrisky posted on his Instagram handle, the new house is located at Pinnock Beach Estate, in Lekki, Lagos.

“I bought myself a smart home Dis is what a home of 400,000,000 in one of the best locations in Lagos. Party is about to start,” he wrote.

Recall the crossdresser, over the past few months, and weeks, has been hyping the housewarming, as he promised to entertain all his invited guests and friends, while they thank God on his behalf for the beautiful mansion