Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget, today announced the appointment of Gracy Chen as Managing Director, who will lead Bitget’s growth strategies as the platform accelerates its global expansion plan.

With a presence in over 50 countries around the world and operations in Nigeria and South Africa, Bitget has been growing at an unprecedented pace. Earlier this year, Bitget announced its derivatives trading volume reached an all-time high of $8.69 billion, representing a 300% growth when compared to the previous year. Moreover, its user base also grew significantly to two million users worldwide. With Bitget’s exponential growth in the past year, Chen’s appointment will be particularly focused on managing growth across broader global markets.

Commenting on Chen’s appointment, the CEO of Bitget, Sandra Lou said, “We are extremely pleased to have a seasoned professional like Gracy to join us, and look forward to leveraging her expertise in the space to further strengthen our growth strategies across international markets.”

Having witnessed tremendous growth at Bitget since its launch in 2018, and most recently ranking top five globally by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko for derivatives trading by volume, Chen was inspired to rejoin the Fin-tech industry and devote her full attention to the crypto space. Upon her appointment, Chen will be overseeing the growth and expansion of global markets, strategy, execution, business, and corporate development of Bitget. She will also be elevating Bitget’s voice and presence in the broader crypto ecosystem and assisting the brand to further flourish under her leadership.

Chen joins Bitget having held executive roles at XRSPACE, a VR technology company headquartered in Taipei. Invited by Peter Chou, Chairman of XRSPACE, Gracy oversaw and led the marketing and business development functions, as well as government and public relations in the region.

Formerly an anchor and producer at Phoenix TV’s technology and finance channel, one of the largest media conglomerates in China, Chen has reported on financial news and events extensively, including the World Economic Forum. During her time at Phoenix, she interviewed tech leaders, including Kevin Kelly, founding editor of Wired.

“It is an exciting time to join a crypto platform that is leading the growth in global derivatives trading. I have always been an avid investor in crypto and related ventures. As an early investor of BitKeep, Bitget’s sister company, and Asia’s leading decentralized wallet, I have witnessed the brand’s development and growth throughout the years. I am elated to be joining an organization full of driven and intelligent individuals, and to guide Bitget to chart even higher growths as the portal that transcends Web2 and Web3, connecting CeFi and DeFi, resulting in an expansive bridge to the vast web of crypto.” said, Gracy Chen.

Chen was named a Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum in 2015. A graduate of the National University of Singapore, Chen will also be pursuing an MBA degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.