The founder of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce on Wednesday urged presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) to all ignore politics and work with him on a mission to rescue Nigeria.

“I can sit in one room, and I will outline my strategy for quick implementation. Nigeria first!

“We cannot keep losing Five Trillion Naira annually. I am able and willing, and I volunteer myself to lead the team to deregulate our petroleum sector. I will execute this flawlessly such that no Nigerian will be on the street protesting,” he said.

According to him, the ineptitude and ignorance of the government agencies responsible for this are mind-boggling.