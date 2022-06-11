The mystery lady caught on bed with Big Brother Naija Reality star, Emmanuel Umoh has finally spoken.

The lady identified as Shawty precious on social media apologized following the attacks she received for her alleged affair with Emmanuel.

Liquorose who during the reunion show narrated how she caught her then boyfriend, Emmanuel with a lady.

She said, “The light was off, the music was playing, it was dark, the girl was sitting at the edge and covering her face with a facemask”.

Shockingly for her, Emmanuel didn’t make any attempt to reach out to her following the incident, he didn’t follow her after she walked in on him neither did he call her or apologize.

Following the bombshell, internet sleuths digged up the mystery lady’s identity and mercilessly dragged her.

Reacting, Precious cried out that she is just a friend of the reality star.

According to her, she met him in Dubai and didn’t know he was in a relationship because he told her he was single.

She begged Nigerians to stop attacking her and to keep her out of the drama because she has a boyfriend.

“Emma and I are just friends he met me in Dubai last year where all these happened I never knew he wasn’t single, you guys should stop attacking me, keep me out of these pls I have a boyfriend you guys should go attack Emma cause I never wanted all these”.