By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

To further drive efficiency in Business to Business (B2B) e-commerce, Alerzo Limited, a delivery service company, has facilitated 85 percent of micro businesses in their restock trips to zero.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Adewale Opaleye, said that there is a need for more intervention of e-commerce platforms in reaching the underserved, to further boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, as the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, serve as the engine of the nation’s economy with 50 percent contribution to the GDP and 80 per cent of the country’s total employment.

Opaleye stated: “Our strong presence in the Southwest, and continued expansion to the Northwest and Central consolidate our desire to grow in a sustainable manner and continue to serve those that are underserved.

“On our Alerzoshop retail app, we have a vast assortment available to our customers to choose from and we offer free delivery in all the over 13 cities we’re currently operational. We change the landscape for them (retailers) one delivery at a time.

“For the past two years, we have delivered to informal retailers at no cost. With our delivery services, retailers save time and energy.”