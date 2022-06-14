Ayu, Tambuwal others in closed-door meeting over Atiku’s running mate 

Atiku Abubakar

By John Alechenu, Abuja

To get an acceptable running mate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyiochia Ayu, and members of the committee set up for the purpose, are currently holding a closed-door meeting.

The meeting just started at the party’s National Secretariat.

It has the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; former Senate President, David Mark; former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko; former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke, and Senator Philip Aduda, among others, in attendance.

Recall that after the primaries, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, gave Friday June 17, 2022 as a deadline for political parties to send the names of their presidential candidates and running mates .

It also issued Friday, July 15, 2022 as a deadline for the parties to submit names of gubernatorial candidates and their running mates.

