By David Odama

The Governorship candidate of the, Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Arc Mohammed Suleiman Awwal has promised to restructure the education sector in Nasarawa to make it more vibrant , robust and a conducive environment for learning.

Emerging as the party consensus candidate in Lagos on Wednesday, Allied Peoples Movement (APM) flag bearer told Journalists shortly after the primary that he would focus on education, agriculture industrialization and security, adding that conventional education would be reduced while technical science schools will be established in the three senatorial zone to provide skills to students to better their lives.

He explained that if elected as the governor of Nasarawa State he would built a technical science schools across the three zones in order to equipped the students with technical skills that would earn them daily living.

According to him, “what I would do if given the mandate as governor is to fix education. Imbibing skills into a child before giving knowledge and allow him to go into the broader way of education is the best, it helps you to have an in-depth knowledge of things. We will ensure that teachers are retrain so as to perform optimally,” Awal declared