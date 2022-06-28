By Adeola Badru

National President of Nigeria Borehole Drillers Association, AWDROP, Mr. Michael Ale, yesterday, faulted the statement by the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, that all boreholes and wells in the state are not fit for human consumption, indicating failed governance.

Ale, in a statement, stated that the submission of the health commissioner had incited fears into the heart of residents of the state, whose dependence is on ground water from wells and boreholes.

The statement reads: “The statement by the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, that all boreholes and wells in Lagos are not fit for human consumption, even not suitable for animals, had incited fear into the heart of Lagosians whose dependence is on groundwater from wells and Boreholes.”