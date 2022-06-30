Super Falcons

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has hailed his players for their strong mentality. Also, he thanked the fans for their support so far, whilst soliciting more support when the team begin their journey at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Nigeria have established themselves as a force in women’s football, especially in Africa. The Super Falcons hold the record for the most AWCON titles, winning nine of the last eleven Women’s championships.

The Waldrum-tutored team is already in Morocco ahead of the AWCON which begins on Saturday. And Wadrum believes his team has the mental fortitude to beat all comers and claim a tenth title.

“I’m excited with the kind of support we have gotten from the fans,” Waldrum told NFF TV.

“The girls were good when we played against Ghana and Ivory Coast. We knocked out two very good teams to get to this competition. So we understand how to play big games.

“But I think fans support would be great, and hopefully the crowds would turn up in large numbers to see the quality of football that the ladies have to offer”