By Shina Abubakar, OSOGBO

GOVERNOR Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday, charged journalists and information officers to be wary of sensational reportage that can undermine democratic rule in the state and in the country at large.

Oyetola, who acknowledged the role played by the media in the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria, harped on responsible reportage and spirited defence of civil rule in the country.

He spoke at a two-day political communications workshop for journalists and information officers in the state organised by the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, in conjunction with Korki and Associates.

While declaring open the workshop, the governor said: “We have seen a government steady at work, a government that is responsible to the people, a government that is accountable to them. It is part of the media’s duty to keep the people informed about developments in the state until they approach the polls.

“It is our duty to inform them that workers are receiving their full salaries as and when due, and pensioners are also receiving their pensions. Please remind them that 1000 teachers were recruited despite paucity of funds, and we have been able to re-engineer our schools.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of House Committee on Information, Mr Kunle Akande, urged media professionals to be wary of the factualities of information shared before, during and after the election.

In her welcome address, the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, said one of the most critical goal to be accomplished with election reportage, especially in the July 16 election, is to keep the state safe.

She said: “It is our job as professionals to ensure that things work, that things that are working are reported, and even the things that are not working are reported.”