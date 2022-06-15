By John Alechenu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has scheduled another round of talks with governors elected on the platform of the party.

The meeting, which is due to started seven minutes ago, is designed to put finishing touches to plans to pick a running mate.

A notice of the meeting put out by the Secretariat of the PDP Governors Forum, which was signed by the Director-General of the PDP GF, CID Maduagbanam, was sighted by the Vanguard in Abuja.

According to the notice, the meeting will begin at the Legacy House, Abuja, at 2:30pm.

Details later.

