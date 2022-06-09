By Etop Ekanem

The leadership of the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS), Lagos ASIS Chapter 206 has unveiled an operational guide and standards for the private security industry in Nigeria, to improve the quality of service engagement and delivery.

The code of practice described as the first of its kind for the private security industry in Nigeria tagged “Good Practice Guidelines for Private Security Operatives in Nigeria”, is designed as an industry resource providing operational, service and safety parameters for all Nigerian companies operating in the guarding and security sector.

While speaking at their 2022 retreat at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Ibadan, the Chapter Chairman, Mr Peter Okolo noted that the issues of service standards are key to quality service delivery in the private security industry. “Because we are very particular about this, that is why we have come up with this operational document. This is the first time we are putting this together to ensure and guide our service delivery to our clients.”

Okolo further gave assurance that the new Good Practice Guidelines for Private Security Operatives in the country will have a remarkable impact on productivity and services in the industry when fully adopted by stakeholders in the industry.

Speaking earlier, General Garba Ayodeji Wahab (Rtd) while speaking on enhancing private security engagement in national security noted that the private security industry in Nigeria is better positioned to support various national security agencies, due to their numbers and strategic outlook.

On his part, the Deputy Commandant (Administration), Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, Paul Oladapo Somide who represented the Lagos State Commandant, Edenabu Okoro Eweka as a guest speaker said “It is exciting witnessing robust thought leadership sessions by ASIS with input from Association of Licenced Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN). It is good seeing them formulating a standardized platform that will enable all stakeholders in that sector to know what is expected of them/”

Dr. Wale Adeagbo of the Halogen Group and Chairman of the organizing committee of the leadership conference noted that the key to the success of the 4-day retreat is a genuine quest for a value-driven industry ready for an outcome-based integrated private security practice.