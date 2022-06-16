By David Royal

Superstar singer, Folarin Falana, a.k.a Falz and rising up-and-coming recording artiste Asake have once again, thrilled fans with new musical videos respectively.



While Asake is back with this fantastic single ‘Peace be Unto You (PBUY)’, Falz erupted fans with an astonishing sexiness in the visually appealing video for ‘All Night’, from his latest musical album.

Following the momentum off his debut single “Omo Ope” Feat. Olamide, the follow-up bangers “Sungba” featuring Burna Boy and Palazzo, Asake appears to be one that will take over the industry before 2023 as fans cannot get enough of his music.

Asake while sharing a snippet from the video said “I’m creating this new anthem for all my fans and disciples.”

The song, ‘Peace be Unto You (PBUY),’ is produced by Magicsticks, and directed by T G Omori for YBNL Nation, it intros with a sample of the popular Instagram post from LASMA officer shouting, “Help me help me, he’s dey carry me go where I no know.”

Falz the Bad guy as we all know never disappoints, the track, ‘All Night,’ produced by Sess is off Falz’s latest fifth studio album ‘BAHD’.