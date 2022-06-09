.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

MANAGING Director of the Asaba Airport Company, Mr. Christopher Penninck, has said with the successful verification and calibration of the Instrument Landing System, ILS, at the airport, the Asaba airport is set for improved services and international flight operations.

Penninck, who addressed newsmen during the verification of the ILS at the airport, said with the successful verification of the calibration of the ILS, airlines would be able to land at the airport during weather conditions up to 800 metres.

Penninck said: “The ILS was installed a long time ago but was never used because we couldn’t calibrate it but what we have done in the past weeks is that we invited specialists who know how to tune the equipment.

“It is specially used in low visibility conditions and this means that in the past when we had flight cancellations during harmattan or raining season. Now during harmattan and raining seasons, we will not have flight cancellations anymore except it goes below the very minimal.

“The equipment was installed prior to our arrival and in order to make sure that the equipment is really well tuned, we invited the company from Spain to do a verification with the drone because it gives a more accurate reading than an aircraft.

“When the NAMA aircraft will be available to do the calibration, we will pass it with 100 per cent, which means that in the near future, we will have a finally calibrated ILS in Asaba.

“This will also make us the first airport in this region to enable us fly in an aircraft during detoriated weather conditions.

“We intend to build the traffic here from early morning to late at night and also aim at getting international flights here but without proper calibrated and certified equipment, it’s not possible.”

In his remarks, state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said: “I am happy that changes have happened in this airport, which justifies government’s decision to concession the airport.

“Starting from the increase in traffic you have increased and bringing the airport to profitability and to the calibration of the instrument landing system ILS.”