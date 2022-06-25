Gabriel Jesus

By Biodun Busari

Arsenal are edging close to signing Manchester City forward, Gabriel Jesus on a record transfer fee of £45m this summer that will make him the highest paid player at the Emirates.

According to GOAL.com, the North London side have been locked in talks with Premier League Champions for weeks over the Brazil international, who Mikel Arteta has branded as his priority target to strengthen his striking selections next season.

The 25-year-old also prioritising a move to the club after making it clear that he intended to leave the Premier League champions.

Should a move be completed, it will bring an end to his six-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Jesus has played 159 times in the Premier League, scoring 58 goals and completing 32 assists in the process.

While boasting a decent record in front of goal, South American football expert Tim Vickery believes that there is still a question mark over the forward’s best position.

Speaking on White and Jordan, Vickery said: “Six years ago a comparison was being made between Gabriel Jesus and the original Brazilian Ronaldo.

“It was from the most impeccable source imaginable: The original Ronaldo, who said ‘this fella Gabriel Jesus reminds me of me when I was a kid.”

Arsenal manager, Arteta told Gabriel Jesus is ‘the right signing’ for Arsenal as transfer battle looms after the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the imminent release of Alexandre Lacazette.

However, like many previous disappointments in signing players, Jesus deal would not be a total surprise if it fails as the Brazilian star may consider playing for a club in Champions League after his side lost to Real Madrid in semi-finals last season.

Madrid were crowned European champions after securing their fourteenth time records.

FIFA World Club Cup holders, Chelsea are also interesting in signing Jesus which could happen if the West London club fails to sign a striker following Romelu Lukaku forced loan move to Serie A side, Inter Milan.

Chelsea are notorious in wooing and hijacking players from their rivals when transfer window runs to the end, as in the cases of capturing Willian and Mohamed Salah from Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool respectively.

The Blues signed the duo in £32m and £10m deals in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

Chelsea finished 3rd on the log in 2021/22 season as Arsenal finished fifth after slipping to lose its UCL spot to Spurs, the North London rivals.