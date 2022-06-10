By Steve Oko

Arochukwu Consultative Forum, AYF, has adopted the flag bearer of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Prince Ike Okorafor as their sole candidate for the Arochukwu State constituency come 2023.

The Group, Arochukwu Consultative Forum, ACF, which comprises eminent men and women of all political and Allied Groups in Arochukwu LGA made the resolution during its extraordinary special meeting for Aggregation and Consolidation yesterday in Arochukwu LGA.

In a release endorsed by the Chairman, Dr Uche Okoro, ACF hinged its preference and endorsement for Prince Ike Okorafor “on his enviable records of achievements and impacts on his people, both home and abroad”.

“His academic prowess, ingenuity and determination to excel even when others faltered as well as his exposure, experience and doggedness distinguished him from others”, the release said.

The Group further expressed confidence that Prince Okorafor, if elected, “has the capacity to give the good people of Arochukwu state constituency, a robust, efficient and effective representation.”

It read in part: ” At the end of our Aggregation and Consolidation Meeting with participants drawn across the entire Arochukwu State Constituency, we x-rayed the rich resume and accomplishments of Prince Ike Okorafor and therefore, adopted him as our preferred choice for Arochukwu State Constituency in 2023. He is eloquent and articulate to give the people of Arochukwu State Constituency a robust, efficient, effective and quality representation”.

“Therefore, we urge the good people of Arochukwu State Constituency to rally round and ensure that Prince Ike Okorafor emerged victorious at the general poll come 2023”.