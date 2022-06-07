================

Results

2p.m.: 1,000 votes for Tinubu. Still counting



400 votes counted for Tinubu so far.

Hitches experienced after counting over 300. So it was decided to recount in batches of 100.

Pastor Tunde Bakare scores zero vote



Nwajiuba — 1

Umahi — 38

Rufai Sani — 4

Amaechi — 316

Osinbajo — 235

Okorocha — 0

Bello — 47

Jack-Rich — 0

Onu — 1

Lawan — 152

Ayade — 37

Tinubu arrives

Bola Tinubu arrived the venue and greeted the President and other dignitaries before taking his seat.

However, it took the Speaker of the House of Reps, Gbajabiamila, to remind him to greet the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who was seated beside the President.

12:28pm: President Muhammadu Buhari arrives

Counting of votes has been stopped because the President has arrived.









Boxes being counted

Vote counting continues.

Box 1

Bola Tinubu takes the lead in Box 1.

But it’s still a long way to go as boxes and boxes still remain to be counted.

Tinubu in early lead; Osinbajo, Amaechi follow

Tinubu has jumped into an early lead in the race for the All Progressives Congress, APC, 2023 presidential ticket as sorting of ballots got underway.

Tinubu’s name was mentioned more often as organisers of the party’s presidential primaries at Eagle Square sorted two ballot boxes.

He is trailed by former Transportation Minister, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Voting ends

Voting has ended at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in Abuja.

The voting, began at 2am on Wednesday and ended at about 7.45a.m.

Votes are now being sorted.

The presidential aspirants seeking the votes of 2,260 delagates are: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Rochas Okorocha, Dave Umahi, Yahaya Bello, Tein Jack-Rich, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Emeka Nwajiuba, Ahmed Sani Yarima, Prof Ben Ayade and Ikeobasi Mokhelu.

2,260 delegates

Here are the accredited delegates, by state, that are voting to pick APC’s presidential candidate:

Abia state – 50

Adamawa- 62

Anambra- 63

Bayelsa- 24

Bauchi- 55

Benue- 64

Borno- 81

Cross River- 54

Delta- 73

Enugu- 51

Ekiti- 48

Edo- 54

Ebonyi- 38

FCT- 80

Gombe- 33

Imo- 81

Jigawa- 81

Lagos- 60

Plateau- 51

Katsina- 102

Kebbi- 63

Kwara- 48

Kogi- 63

Kaduna- 61

Kano- 126

Nasarawa- 39

Niger- 75

Ondo- 54

Ogun- 60

Oyo- 99

Osun- 90

Rivers- 69

Sokoto- 69

Taraba- 46

Yobe- 51

Zamfara- 42

Meanwhile, Timi Dakolo is angry his song was played without his permission

Why Use an Artist Song without their permission in a rally or campaign.The things people get away with in this Country called Nigeria. Actually this is the second time. — Timi Dakolo (@timidakolo) June 7, 2022

7:15a.m.: Imo delegates about to vote

The 81 accredited delegates from Imo State have just be called to cast their votes.

Kaduna delegates, too.

Day 3

Welcome to day three of of the APC presidential primary.

Voting is currently still ongoing.

To our dear delegates, when you vote tonight, know that your vote carries the answer to your prayers for our country and its future. – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

I believe Nigeria needs a mother. But I am stepping down for Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Uju Ken-Ohanenye

Vote for me to extend Buharism – Ikeobasi Mokelu

I didn’t come this far to chicken out. I am here to win – Yahaya Bello

I am a development agent. This country needs me – Tein Jack-Rich

Nicholas Felix steps down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

I am not running for President to accumulate riches, but to save the lives of ordinary Nigerians. – Rochas Okorochas

I am the most experienced of all the candidates. If you vote for me, I will improve the economy. – Rotimi Amaechi

Tunde Bakare calls for a one-minute silence for victims in the Owo terrorist attack, says won’t step down for any aspirant

The APC should have zoned the ticket to the South-East. Where is the justice? – Ogbonnaya Onu

I want to reconfirm my withdrawal from this race and support our leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

I will like to step down for Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Dimeji Bankole

It is only in unity and cohesion that we can meet our manifest destiny. I am stepping down for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. – Kayode Fayemi

Senator Ibikunle Amosun steps down for Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Akpabio steps down, backs Tinubu

Nigeria has to get the economy right for security to improve. As an economist, I have an idea about how to do this. – Dimeji Bankole

I ask that you give opportunity to an engineer to lead Nigeria. – Dave Umahi

I present myself as a great intellect, with a background in academics. I am an old head on a young shoulder. – Ben Ayade

Governor Dave Umahi thanked Buhari for allowing a free and fair presidential contest.

Whatever is the outcome of this convention I will abide by it. As Governor of Ebonyi State he has brought the state to be at par and more than some older state.

He said as an engineer, he has proved his mettle in Ebonyi on infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture and much more, which he said he would replicate at ten centre, if elected

It is time for us to bring science and technology to the forefront of our social and economic policies. – Ajayi Boroffice

Senator Ben Ayade called on APC delegates to make a change in the country.

He said he is young and understands the security and challenging problems of the country.

He said he was the only southern Governor that did not sign the anti-grazing law because he felt it was an insult to herdsmen

He said today he has garment, rice, and factories in Cross River State because he believes in job creation.

He also promised to address the rot in the education sector

Senator Ajayi Borroffice if elected he would pursue a four point agenda – security, education, economy and healthcare. The professor and three- term Senator said he had never lost any election. Recalling his achievements in the Aerospace Management Agency when Nigeria launched four statelites, the first in Africa, he said he will turn things around with science and technology, if elected President.

As President I will introduce student loans so every child can have access to education. – Ahmed Sani Yerima

Former Zamfara State governor, Ahmad Sani Yerima now addressing delegates. He promises to improve education and introduce student loans.

Having spent 23 years in the National Assembly, I am eminently qualified to be President. Worldwide, developed democracies are ran by parliamentarians. – Ahmad Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan is now addressing delegates. He calls for opportunity to be given to parliamentarians to govern Nigeria as it’s seen in other countries that practice democracy

I’ll start working from day one if elected – Tinubu

Ahmed Bola Tinubu addresses delegates, says he’s ready to hit the ground running from day 1, if elected

At last, all 23 screened aspirants will take part in the primaries

The Presidential Primary of the Ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, is underway at the Eagles Square, in Abuja.

Some dignitaries at the event

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives

President Buhari has just arrived the venue of the APC special convention.

The National Anthem is on.

APC apologises to brutalised journalists

Mr Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), has apologised to journalists manhandled by security operatives at the convention centre.

Some of the journalists, including senior News Directors and Editors deployed to cover the convention lost their valuables in the process as the security operatives became violent.

It, however, took the intervention of Morka, who was called on phone by one of the accredited journalists to address the situation.

“I am sorry about the incident involving the use of tear gas by the police at the Foreign Affairs Ministry Access Gate of Eagle Square. Some of our accredited journalists were affected.”

President Muhammadu Buhari and other critical stakeholders of the party as well as its presidential aspirants are presently being expected to arrive the convention at the time of filing this report

Let the delegates be the judge — Tunde Bakare

One of the aspirants, Pastor Tunde Bakare has said he would step down if the President and the party asked him to step down, he would.

However, he said, the delegates should be the judge.

Asked if the President, to whom he was a running mate in 2011, promised him anything, he said it was private.

Pressure on Osinbajo to step down for Tinubu

As horse-trading to prune down the number of All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirants continues, South-West leaders, including traditional rulers, are said to be pressuring Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to step down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Conversely, there are also moves to get Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State to step down for Osinbajo.

Among the five aspirants recommended by APC northern governors and the National Working Committee NWC, three (Tinubu, Osinbajo and Fayemi) are from the South-West. Chief Rotimi Amaechi is from the South-South while Governor Dave Umahi is from the South-East.

Images from the APC convention ground

APC South-West meeting

APC South-West governors are currently meeting. The subject matter, it was learned, is to take a common stand on who to back among the three presidential candidates (see below).

APC governors reduce presidential aspirants to three

The governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have pruned down the number of aspirants to the party leader, Bola Tinubu, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

Buhari meets Yahaya Bello

1pm: PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Governor of Kogi State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello.

The meeting is holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Accreditation of Journalists begin

Local and foreign journalists, who had indicated interest in covering the Special Convention and Presidential Primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, are currently stranded as they cannot access the Eagle Square venue of the event.

Most of the journalists, who travelled into Abuja for the exercise said they had not been issued accreditation tags as of 10:30am on Tuesday. The convention was slated to start at 10am.

Traffic snarls worsen over closure of access routes to Eagle Square

Some journalists, who were eager to get the tags were made to shuttle, amid heavy traffic gridlock…