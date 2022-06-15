Bola Ahmed Tinubu

By Fortune Eromosele

The Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned rumours alleging that he intends to pick a fellow Muslim as a running mate.

He made the statement while speaking with Journalists during the APC rally held yesterday in Ekiti ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He however distanced himself from the rumours, stressing that the carriers were undemocratic elements that are already threatened his imminent victory in the coming presidential poll.

When asked by Journalist on his choice of a Vice President, Tinubu maintained that the VP slot belongs to the Northeastern region and particularly the Christians, although consultations are yet ongoing as to who will be decided.

“The VP slot belongs to the Northeastern region and particularly the Christians, but consultations are yet ongoing as to who will be decided,” he said

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured Nigerians that no group, institution or person can impose a Vice President on him. He noted that he will make his choice of a vice President by himself and in the favour of Nigerians.

Although Tinubu had earlier disowned the issue of a Muslim-Muslim ticket even before he was elected as the flagbearer of the state, while reacting to a fake viral text message alleging his interest for a Muslim VP.

Also speaking with Journalists during the rally in Ekiti state, an Executive Member of Tinubu Campaign organization, Comrade Bolaji Tosin also stated that unity, peace and objectivity is the major prority of Tinubu’s administration.

He reiterated that his Principal would not allow for any form of marginalisation or any such related vices under his leadership. He concluded by saying that Asíwájú is destined for victory and has all the capacity to deal with all matters bothering on his presidential pair.

