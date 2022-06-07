By Clifford Ndujihe

Governor of Kogi State, and Presidential Aspirant on the All Progressives Congress, APC, has vowed not to step down in to presidential primaries, saying he has a bright chance of winning the exercise.

Bello was among the 10 aspirants screened out by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun committee picked holes in 13 northern governors ceding of the ticket to the South and further pruning down of the aspirants to five without consultation with the aspirants.

Speaking to newsmen at Eagle Square venue of the primaries, he said he won’t step down because “I have a bright chance of winning the primaries. I am sure of more than 50 per cent of the delegates.”

Bello had earlier said that if President Muhammadu Buhari asks him to step down for a consensus candidate he would do so.

However, he said ” I am not stepping down because I just met with the President and he did not ask me to step down for anybody.”