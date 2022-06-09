.

…hails peaceful conduct of exercise

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Executive Director Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, Thursday, congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the party’s Presidential Candidate during the just concluded primaries.

He also congratulated the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on his emergence as the Delta State APC Governorship candidate as well as other APC candidates across the state, suing for support in the quest to rescue the come 2023.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who cliched the party’s presidential ticket polled 1,271 votes out of a total of 2,340 delegates who voted during the primary elections in Abuja.

Adjogbe in the statement personally issued by him in his Evwreni country home, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, described the APC Presidential Flag-bearer as “a unifier of interests and one whose contributions to the growth of the APC speaks for itself”.

He also commended the APC on the successful conduct of its primary elections.

“Despite a few glitches, the conduct of the APC Primary elections was a success. The level of sportsmanship exhibited by all aspirants reflects a common and unified purpose.”

On Delta State APC primaries, Adjogbe commended the party leadership in the State for the peaceful conduct of the primaries, suing for unity and support in the quest to rescue Delta come 2023.

He said: “The time is set to close the ranks, keep grievances aside and consolidate on the successes recorded in the primary elections for the ultimate goal of delivering the APC come 2023.”