By Biodun Busari

Erstwhile Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has promised to give all necessary support to the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu following his emergence as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Tinubu won the ruling party’s primary election on Wednesday with 1271 votes defeating Amaechi who came second with 316 votes.

In his reaction to Tinubu’s victory, Amaechi, in a letter signed by himself congratulated the APC national leader and wished him the best in the 2023 Presidential election.

He expressed confidence that his triumph will revatilise the progressive ideals to which were used to crush the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2015.

It reads: “Dear Asiwaju,

“Congratulations on your well deserved victory at the APC Presidential Convention held on 07-08 June 2022 and extend my best wishes as you prepare for the 2023 Presidential Elections.

“I am confident that your victory will re-energize the progressive ideals of our great party APC, buttressed by your mission of a Common Sense Revolution which to the defeat of PDP in the 2015 general elections.

“As you embark on this historic journey I wish to assure you of my commitment to your success at the polls in 2023.and ultimately look forward to providing the necessary support to ensure that we develop a prosperous country for all Nigerians

“Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”