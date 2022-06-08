** Amaechi, Osinbajo trail

By Clifford Ndujihe

Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has jumped into an early lead in the race for the All Progressives Congress, APC, 2023 presidential ticket as sorting of ballots got underway, this morning.



Tinubu’s name was mentioned more often as organisers of the party’s presidential primaries at Eagle Square sorted two ballot boxes.



Tinubu, who had before balloting gotten the endorsement of six aspirants, who stepped down for him, is trailed by former Transportation Minister, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.



Aspirants who stepped down for Tinubu were Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Senator Godswill Akpabio; Professor Ajayi Borroffice; Mr Dimeji Bankole; Senator Ibikunle Amosun; and Mrs Uju Ohanenye