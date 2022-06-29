The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it plans to unveil an e-membership platform for its youths wing to allow more Nigerian youths to join the party.

Mr Dayo Israel, National Youth Leader, APC, said this on Wednesday in Abuja when he inaugurated the APC Youth Wing National Special Task Force on Revalidation and Registration of APC Youth.

Israel said that with the e-membership, more Nigerian youths would be brought into the party.

He expressed optimism that such youths would work for the party to ensure its victory, ahead of the 2023 general election.

“We are going to be engaging all the Senior Special Advisers (SSA) and Special Advisers on youths across the 36 states of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We will ensure that they are impacting on young people in their various states; we are going to be engaging our governors to ensure they are also delivering democracy dividends in their states.

“When everyone is doing their work and on their toes, we will make more impact, and the more impact we make the more results we are able to get for the party,’’ he said.

Israel said the taskforce was mandated to coordinate the registration and revalidation of all youths and students.

“The revalidation of the affiliated youth and students support groups will be opened for a period of one month, starting from Friday July 1 to July 31,’’ he said.

He said the exercise would enable effective coordination and disciplined harmonisation of activities in alignment with the party’s goals.

He added that it would also aid provision and accountability as well as efficient management and enhanced operations.

Israel said that to streamline the submission process and enable easy access, sorting, and verification, interested groups would be able to register digitally.

He said they could also submit all relevant documents and information required for the revalidation from the comfort of their homes at www.youngprogessives.ng/supportgroups.

“This way, groups across the country can participate in the process virtually, thus avoiding the additional burden or cost of facilitating the logistics of physical movement of personnel and sensitive data,’’ he said.

He said members of the committee were selected to ensure success and a proper structure for youths and students support groups within the party.

Mr Ben Duntoye, Chairman of the committee thanked the party`s leadership for the opportunity to serve, saying it was a great privilege.

He said the initiative was commendable and assured that the committee would deliver on its mandate within the given time frame.

He said members of the committee were qualified and would not let the party, Nigeria and youths down.