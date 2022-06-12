APC, PDP have been Nigeria's problems — Adebayo, SDP candidate

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, presidential candidate

By Lekan Bilesanmi

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, presidential candidate has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the main problems of Nigeria which must get it rid off, if the country wants to progress and compete among comity of nations.

He said the present government is dishonest with the people, and according to him, the resources are stolen and wasted to the detriment of the down trodden.

“The government cannot secure the people, it cannot secure its health, and it cannot administer or husband the resources of the country.

“People who are supposed to be the gathering of accountability are actually thieves. The government is not neat, it’s unprepared. In terms of security, the government cannot secure itself, religious houses cannot be secured. So nothing works,” he said.

Adebayo made this accusations while appearing on television programme during the week.

He said the Federal Government balance sheet is laced with fraud which is why 80% of the country crude is stolen and nobody gives account.

According to him, “What they call budget is fraud. The balance sheet is full of wrong entries. Majority of Nigerian resources are stolen, they don’t enter into the book at all.

“Right now, you will see that the crude oil price is rising. Russia that is at war, besieged by many enemies, has its currency rising, ours is going down. People who are running election or doing primaries have more access to dollars than industries.

“If you look at the books they are keeping are false and outdated books; if you look at the medium term expenditure framework that they write, you will think that Nigeria has a population of 20 million and we are still in 1964.

“Majority of the money is kept away outside the books. If you must audit the government books, you will audit it with the mind of a criminal investigator.

“You don’t just look at it like you just studied Accounting 101. You look at the way they do procurement, there’s no way the country will not be bankrupt with that level of procurement.”

Unlike the present administration, Adebayo said if he is given the opportunity to run the affairs of the country, he will not keep bad books, neither would he steal from government as is presently the norm.

“I am not going to keep bad books like they are keeping. I am not going to steal the money. What I will do differently is to make sure that people in my government are not profiting and benefiting from insecurity.

“Whether you call it ISWAP, you call it Boko Haram, you call it whatever name, in terms of intelligence, in terms of running security, right now, they have politicised the office of the NSA.

“So you can’t have proper intelligence because much of the intelligence is used for regime survival. So we would do our things differently to see that offices that are created are not used for politics, but are used to make sure that the infrastructure of the state are run very well,” he stated.

Vanguard News