— Varsity, Monarch, Police describe attack letter as fake

Dayo Johnson,. Akure

Palpable fear and anxiety gripped residents of llara- Mokin, in Ifedore council area of Ondo state over alleged letter written by terrorists to attack the university Community.

Elizade University owned by the chairman of Toyota, Chief Michael Ade- Ojo is situated in the agarian community.

The purported letter being circulated on the social media was written by bandits/ Fulani Herdsmen to the community and submitted at a private Radio, Adaba FM Radio station, located close to the community.

Reports the letter said that “Ilara Village should be ready for our attack, as Ilara is the next target”.

It also claimed that the traditional ruler of the town, the Alara of Ilara-Mokin, Oba Aderemi Adefehinti was fully aware of the letter, adding that the royal father had disseminated the information to members of the community through his Town Crier.

Vanguard gathered that schools in the community hurriedly closed by 2 pm following the report on social media.

Parents who did not know about the letter and allowed their children to go to school, rushed to the schools to hurriedly withdraw them while those in the know prevented their children from going to school.

However, in a swift reaction to douse tension and anxiety, the management of Elizade university, through it’s Registrar, Omololu Adegbenro denied the letter.

Adegbenro in a statement said that “As Management, it is important to clarify that no threat was issued by Bandits/Fulani Herdsmen to attack the community.

“This information has been strongly refuted by the Management of Adaba FM, which has continued to inform members of the public through its news bulletins that no letter of threat was dispatched to the Station.

“Also, the Alara of Ilara-Mokin has clarified that no threat was issued to the

community.

“The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has also clarified that no threat was issued by Banditc/Fulani Herdsmen to attack any community in the State.

“The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) will address members of the

public on this matter on Adaba FM.

Adegbenro added that “Members of the University community are enjoined to continue with their activities without fear or intimidation as every necessary arrangement has been put in place for the security of lives and property of staff and students.

Contacted, the spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami described the said letter as fake.

Odunlami advised the resident of the community to go about their daily businesses as security personnel have been deployed across the state to deal decisively with any eventuality