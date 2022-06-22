By Vincent Ujumadu

BARELY one month after a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye was beheaded by gunmen, another former member of the state House of Assembly, Nelson Achukwu, was found beheaded by unknown persons.

The deceased, a lawyer with physical disability, was kidnapped from his home in Ukpor, Nnewi South local government area on June 9, 2022 and his headless body was found by his relatives between the boundary of Uke and Nkpor in Idemili North local government area.

The decomposing body of the late Achukwu had since been buried by his family.

A family source said it was surprising that the late lawmaker was still killed after a ransom of N15 million was paid and in spite of his physically challenged condition..

Anambra State Police Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO,Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident said investigation was ongoing, assuring that the culprits would be arrested and prosecuted.

The PPRO said: “The victim was abducted at about 10:15pm in his house on 9th of June, 2022 and efforts were being made to rescue him before this unfortunate development.

“His body was found between the boundary of Uke and Nkpor.We are still not relenting on our investigation as we will ensure that the culprits will face the law.”