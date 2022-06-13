The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has reiterated its unwavering commitment to its zero-tolerance policy for financial mismanagement in the wake of allegations of missing N80 billion funds levelled against suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris.

This was contained in a statement signed by ANAN Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kayode Olushola Fasua which stated; “Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has been inundated with enquiries concerning the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris since the break of the news of his alleged involvement in N80 Billion fraud.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Association is monitoring developments on this matter with keen interest. We are aware that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating the matter. The Association will await the outcome of the investigation to decide on the next line of action.

“It is apposite to state that ANAN has zero tolerance for corruption in whatever guise, with a robust disciplinary mechanism to deal with erring members. The ANAN Investigating Panel investigates professional misconduct of members and refers deserving cases to the Disciplinary Tribunal that has the status of a High Court.

“ANAN has over the years engaged in advocacy for corruption-free society. ANAN is the first professional body in Nigeria to propagate Whistleblowing Campaign in the media.

“ANAN promoted a Forensic Society to support the fight against corruption and related vices. The Association is on the verge of hosting a Fraud Summit in Nigeria. The Summit is aimed at finding panacea to fraud related issues bedeviling the country.

“The public is assured that ANAN will continue to ensure that members with proven cases of professional misconduct are disciplined in line with the Association’s established Disciplinary Procedure.

“The case of the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation will not be different should he be found culpable at the conclusion of investigations.”