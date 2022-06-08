﻿

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Experts in the accounting profession have been tasked to adhere strictly to the tenets of the profession and eschew conducts that could bring the profession to disrepute.

The President and Chairman of Council, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, Professor Benjamin Osisioma gave the charge while addressing the professionals at the 3rd session of the Mandatory Continuing Professional Development, MCPD programme.

The theme of the three days event held in Jos, Plateau State is “Contemporary Auditing Governance, Forensics, and Ethical Conduct,”

Speaking, Professor Osisioma who expressed satisfaction at the efforts of professionals in governance, also tasked them to get acquainted with the innovations in the profession to add value to themselves and the profession.

He reminded them that the training is to improve the practice of accounting in the country hence the need for them to always take advantage to sharpen their skills for effective service delivery.

The President however appealed to the Plateau State government to protect the accountants from multiple taxes and financial burdens which wear them down and asked that the government sponsor some of their account personnel to attend the fraud summit which is underway.

Commenting on the topic, he stated, “If you look at the topic we have for this event, we are talking about contemporary auditing, about governance, about forensic and about ethical conduct.

“In audit forensic, we talk about investigating, following the money trail, ensuring that people who are given responsibilities give an account of their stewardship to those who gave those responsibilities to them.

“We bother about ethical conduct, we insist on ethics, right conduct, doing things properly. Eating crumbs will not fill your stomach, extorting will not lead to meaningful life…”

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, ANAN, Dr. Kayode Fasua noted, “the essence of the training was to equip members and keep them abreast with the trend in the accounting profession.”

He disclosed that the induction ceremony which would take place tomorrow would see not less than 500 people inducted.

However, the State Governor, Simon Lalong who was represented by the Secretary of the Government of the State, Professor Danladi Atu commended the efforts of the professionals in all spheres of life and reiterated the commitment of the State government to ensure the siting of ANAN and its University in the State add value to society.

Earlier, the Chairman, ANAN Plateau Branch, Andy Udah commended the efforts of all stakeholders in having a memorable event.

Meanwhile, papers presented at the event included Auditing Standards and Regulations in Nigeria by Barr. Osita Nwosu, Forensic Accounting Skills and Techniques in Fraud Investigation by Professor Adesina Oladipupo, IFAC Fundamental Ethical Principles for Professional Accountants by Dr. Fatima Tahir.

Others are Managing the Impact of Non-Audit Services on the Auditor’s Independence by Dr. Mahmoud Mukhtar, Role of Accountants in Tax Planning and Reporting by Dr. Dick Ode as well as syndicate group discussions.