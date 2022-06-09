By Nwafor Sunday

Former governor of Rivers state, and presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi has congratulated the newly elected presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Amaechi in a statement obtained by Vanguard, hailed Tinubu for defeating his rivals (including him) to emerge the candidate of the party.

He pledged to support Tinubu in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Read the full statement below:

“Congratulations on your well deserved victory at the APC presidential convention held on the 7th of June 2022, and extend my best wishes as you prepare for the 2023 presidential election.

” I am confident that your victory will re-energise the progressive ideals of our great party APC, buttressed by your mission of a common sense revolution which led to the defeat of PDP in the 2015 general elections.

” As you embark on this historic journey I wish to assure you of my commitment to your success at the polls in 2023 and ultimately look forward to providing the necessary support to ensure that we develop a prosperous country for all Nigerians.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”