*All three bridges to the embattled city of Severodonetsk have been destroyed, says regional governor Serhiy Haidai

*This makes the evacuation of residents and the transportation of goods impossible, Haidai says

*A pro-Russian separatist leader says Ukrainian troops in the eastern city must “surrender or die” because “there is no other option”

Ukraine war to plunge millions into food insecurity

*UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has warned that the war in Ukraine risks plunging millions into food poverty across the globe

*This comes as a senior Ukrainian official says the country’s grain harvest is likely to drop by almost half this year, following the invasion

*Up to 1,200 bodies found across Ukraine, including some found in mass graves, have not yet been identified, the head of the national police says

Why is the battle for Severodonetsk important?

Severodonetsk, and its twin city, Lysychansk, form an important regional and industrial focal point in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.

Capturing the two cities would give Russia control of the entire Luhansk region – parts of which are already controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

The twin cities sit astride the strategic Siversky Donets river, while the key, 90km-long (56 miles) central sector of Russia’s front line lies to the west of the river.

The regional governor says the third of three bridges into the city has been destroyed today, a day after the second. With Russian-controlled areas to the north, east and south of Severodonetsk, this greatly reduced access to and from Ukrainian-held areas.

Regional governor Serhiy Haidai has said he believes Lysychansk, which is on higher ground, is of more strategic importance, and that the Russians have also been targeting the road from Bakhmut towards the two cities.

Only around 15,000 people, from a pre-war population of 100,000, are still believed to be in the city. With heavy shelling and intense street fighting ongoing, evacuation is impossible at present, with the situation described as “extremely difficult”.

Luhansk and the neighbouring region of Donetsk – which run from Mariupol in the south all the way to the northern border with Russia – make up the Donbas, whose so-called “liberation” is currently Russian President Putin’s top priority.

Russian military success in the Donbas could lead to annexation by Moscow of the entire region, US officials believe.

