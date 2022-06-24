By Miftaudeen Raji

The long-running political scramble over Yobe North Senatorial District has been laid to rest as the Independent National Electoral Commission has affirmed a federal lawmaker, Bashir Machina as the winner of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC primary for the seat.

Machina and the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, who had contested for the APC presidential primary had been in loggerhead over the senatorial seat, after Lawan lost the APC primary to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Machina, according to a certified true copy of INEC’s report from May 28, 2022, won the election with 289 votes out of 300 delegates.

The Commission, on June 23, 2022, certified the document and did not mention Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President who has been jostling to return to the Senate on the APC ticket.

Lawan had been allegedly listed as the candidate of the APC for Yobe North senatorial election slated for February 2023, with reports that a primary had been held clandestinely to produce Lawan as candidate.