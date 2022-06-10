Benjamin Njoku

US-based Nigerian adult-entertainment star, Judith Mazagwu, popularly known as AfroCandy, who has been in the country for two months now, is not in a hurry to fly back to America.

In fact, Whispers learnt that the controversial entertainer has hired an apartment somewhere in Ajah area of Lagos, where she’s currently busy furnishing her new home to taste.

Though she has dispelled rumours of her relocating back home, saying: “I’m just trying to set up my business here, so that I can be visiting home regularly.”

The porn star also has confirmed setting up a multi-purpose studio, which will be unveiled after she returns to the country again.

“The studio is not in my new home. It will be located in a separate environment and it will serve as a general production studio. So anything can be done there,,” the porn star revealed.

Also, confirming the development in an Instagram post, the porn star wrote: “ Sweetie, I didn’t quit, just busy setting up the stages, wait for it!! #afrocandy is coming!!”

Recall that the adult-entertainment star returned home for the burial rites of her late mum, who was laid to rest on the 30th of April.