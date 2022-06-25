Afro Candy

Plans ‘adult’ party to celebrate her birthday

Auditions porn stars for her new movie

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

US-based Nigerian adult-entertainment star, Judith Opara Mazagwu, popularly known as Afro candy, has  dropped another bombshell, revealing  the role her cousin played in the crashing of her marriage.

The  porn star’s marriage crashed in 2007, two  years after she joined her ex – husband, Bolton Elumelu Mazagwu, in the United States.  

Afro candy  who has been in the country for months now,  said her cousin that she left her  Lagos apartment in his custody when she relocated to America  was the same person who poisoned her ex husband’s mind to break up with her  in the United States. 

According to her, the said cousin called her ex husband on the telephone after she stopped  sending money to him and told him  all sorts of things about her, including cheating on him  while she was in the country.

Infuriated by the heartbreaking  gossip, her ex-husband immediately walked out of the marriage , leaving the porn star and two daughters to their fate. 

She narrates: ”My cousin that  I left my house in Akute, Lagos then in his custody, got him a job  and a car called my ex husband and told him all sorts of things about me, including how I  used to sleep around with men back in Nigeria.” 

“My ex, who’s  still begging me to come back to him, immediately took his belongings and left our home. That was how our marriage crashed.” 

“My cousin’s  action was necessitated by the fact that I stopped him from extorting money from me. He  was always calling me on the telephone and asking  for more money. But today, he ended up in the village as a poor man.” 

The porn  star made this startling revelation days back, while she was conducting an audition in Surulere, for stars featuring in her forthcoming  movie titled, “My Ordeal in Paradise.”

The movie, which she said would  be shot in Nigeria and America has a story-line laced with nudity and sex. 

Afro candy even asked the aspiring  actors to come forward with their medical reports as there will be plenty of sex in the movie.  

A few years back , the porn star produced two  pornographic  movies, “Destructive Instinct” and “Queen of Zamunda” which were banned from screening in the country by the censors board..

The porn  star also hinted at her forthcoming adult birthday party, revealing that one of the highlights of the party which comes up next  month on Lagos island, include  strippers dancing while being sprayed money by the attendees.  

“Attendees also will not be allowed to access the venue with their phones,” she stated. 

Recall that the porn  star returned home months back  for the burial rites of her late mum, who was laid to rest on the 30th of April. Since then, she’s not in a hurry to fly back to America as she  has been having a good time in the country. Though tongues have started wagging that the Imo State-born porn star has been deported from America. She, however, silenced her critics during the week when she displayed her American passport alongside Nigerian passport on Instagram. 

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.