African brands leap 17% in global ranking

•As Dangote, GTB, DSTV others emerge top African brands



By Olayinka Ajayi



Amid the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on developing economies, brands in Africa have surged from 4per cent to 17 per cent from 2020 to 2022.



Speaking during the 12th Annual Brand Africa 100, Africa Best Brands 2022 held in Lagos, Chairman, Brand Africa, Mr. Thebe Ikalafeng, while urging brand builders in Africa to build brands that travel beyond the shores of Africa, he said: “After a 5-year decline, African brands have surged 4.0 percentage points to 17 percent from an all-time low of 13 percent in 2020 and 2021 in the 2022 Brand Africa 100 Africa’s Best Brands survey and ranking of the best brands in Africa”.



Ikalafeng who commended top Nigerian brands added that Nigerian brands, Dangote ranking 22, Glo (32), Jumia (42) and Nasco (75), are among the 17 African brands that have made the Top 100 brands in Africa.



He stated: “Overall, South Africa’s MTN, has returned to the Top 10 as the highest ranking African brand.



“Dangote, the pre-eminent African brand founded in 1981 by Nigerian Aliko Dangote, emerged as the #1 brand that symbolises African pride in a question where Brand Africa sought to establish which brand in Africa is a flag carrier and embodiment of rising optimism and pride in Africa.”



In a separate list of the Top 25 most admired financial services brands, African brands, led by Nigeria’s GT Bank, for the third consecutive year, dominate the rankings with 68% of the share to 32% for non-African brands.



DStv, also consolidated its position as the top African media brand for the second year running, while Channels TV led as the top Nigerian media brand, in a category that is fast going digital and mobile.