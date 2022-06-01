Peseiro

Following CAF’s decision to restore Sao Tome and Principe in Group A of the qualifying series for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, it means the Super Eagles will not be facing Mauritius in Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, as earlier scheduled. The match will come after their opening day clash with Sierra Leone.

Reacting to the news in New Jersey, United States, Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro said in a press release from the Nigeria Football Federation : “We are focused on the friendly game with Ecuador. It is neither here nor there. We play whoever is in front of us.”

Nigeria will trade tackles with São Tomé and Príncipe in Marrakech, Morocco as the pitches in the Island Nation are not up to the standards required by Confederation of African Football to host international matches.

The Super Eagles set up a training camp in the United States as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.