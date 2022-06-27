Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has expressed satisfaction with the Godswill Akpabio stadium, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state as a world class stadium with modern facilities.

Peseiro who was in Uyo as guest of the NPFL Matchday 35 fixture betwee Akwa United and Plateau United on Saturday, was taken round the stadium by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports and Chairman of Akwa United, Etubom Paul Bassey.

The Portuguese, together with his assistant Acacio Santos inspected the natural grass in the main bowl, the training pitches and dressing rooms, referees rooms and the conference room, the stadium environment and lots more.

Speaking after the tour, Peseiro said he was impressed by the stabdard of facilities in the 30,000 capacity arena, describing it as world class.

“This is a good stadium, feels like in Europe, modern facilities and world class.

“I came here to watch a match and inspect the stadium. It is nice and in very good condition.”

Peseiro said he was happy to see that aside from the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, there was another stadium as big and beautiful as the Uyo stadium.

Asked if he would recommend the ground for Super Eagles Afcon Qualifiers, Peseiro said he would submit his advice to his employers, the NFF when he concludes his tour of various stadiums in the country.