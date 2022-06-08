By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, yesterday said it has resolved the dispute between it and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, that led to invasion of its headquarters in Abuja and the arrest of its workers.

AEDC in a statement said the resolution came after its senior officials met with officials of the anti-graft agency.

Vanguard learnt that all the officials of the utility have been released.

The company stated: “We are pleased to inform the general public that in a swift and positive turn of events, the recent friction between our great company, Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc and the EFCC, has been resolved.

“This was the outcome of a meeting between senior officials of both organisations where it came to the fore that the recent incident at our corporate headquarters involving some of our staff and officials of the EFCC on 6 June 2022, was as a result of misinformation and misunderstanding.

“Following this high-level engagement, both sides resolved to settle all the issues amicably and forge ahead in the interest of peace and mutual cooperation. In the light of this development our company AEDC shall not be seeking legal redress.

“We wish to also make clear that as a responsible corporate citizen AEDC will continue to collaborate and cooperate with the EFCC and other law enforcement agencies, in their activities and operations when required to do so”, it added.