.

By Steve Oko

Three years after the demise of their late monarch, Ezieogo Professor Emea Okwara Arua, the people of Amaekpu Ohafia community, Abia State, weekend, crowned

a former Nigerian diplomat, HRM Uduma Kalu the 19th Ezieogo (monarch) of the community.

The coronation which took place at Ohafia Girls Model Secondary School was conducted by the paramount Monarch of Ohafia ancient kingdom, Ezieogo Professor E. U. I Imaga, amid pops and pageantry.

The rich Ohafia culture was at its full display as the prestigious Ohafia war dance, Ekpe masquerade and other cultural troopes were on hand to thril the guests.

The new monarch succeeded an interim monarch, Ezieogo Awa Nwankwo Mba, who peacefully transmitted power to him after holding brief following the death of the late Ezieogo in 2019.

Kalu, before ascending the throne, had served in various Nigerian foreign missions including Sweden, Spain, China, South Africa and Switzerland.

In his post-coronation speech, the new monarch promised to leverage on his exposure and international connections to advance the cause of Amaekpu Ohafia in particular, and the Ohafia people in general.

He thanked his predecessor for some of the notable developments recorded during his brief reign, and promised that the community would witness peace and many transformations under his watch.

The glamourous ceremony was graced by eminent personalities including the Commander, 14 Brigade Nigeria Army, Brigadier General Mohammed Dahiru Abumawashi; Deputy Speaker, Abia House of Assembly among many others.