By Steve Oko

As political activities gradually gather momentum ahead of the 2023 polls, the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has issued quit notice to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, vowing to take over the state.

APGA Chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, who issued the quit notice while addressing APGA faithful during a sensitisation town hall meeting at Ozuakoli, Bende Local Government Area, said that Abians were curiously waiting to vote out the ruling party and hand over the state to APGA.

Ehiemere said that the quality and antecedents of the APGA governorship flag bearer, Professor Greg Ibe, “are the reasons more Abians especially the youths are registering enmass for their PVCs to enable them install the people’s friendly administation”.

Read Also:

2023: Igbos in Northern states root for APGA Presidential Candidate

2023: Fresh crisis hits APGA as two Presidential candidates emerge

Osun 2022: APC trying to undermine credible election — PDP

Ehiemere who said that Abians had suffered enough due to bad leadership, urged the people to get their PVCs ready to end the era of misgovernance in 2023.

He assured that Abia under APGA would witness rapid econiomic and infrastructural transformation, adding that Professor Ibe is coming to restore Abia to an enviable height.

Ehiemere predicted that APGA would captured the entire South East zone in 2023, claiming that both the All Progressive Congreses, APC; and the PDP had not only failed but shown lack of regard for the zone.

Earlier, APGA Chairman, Bende LGA, Mr Peter Azubuike, thanked the State Working Committee for the visit, saying that “the wind of APGA” has taken over the entire LGA.

Flags were later presented to the House of Assembly candidates from the LGA- Chibisi Lazrus Mbakwe for Bende Federal Constituency; and Ogbumba Ogbumba for Bende North state constituency.

Vanguard News Nigeria