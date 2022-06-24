.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Professor of Diplomatic History; Abdullahi Musa Ashafa has been appointed as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU).

This was contained in a statement issued by Adamu Nuhu Bargo, the Public Relation Officer of the University.

According to the statement, ” the 5th Governing Council of Kaduna State University led by Mal. Husaini Adamu Dikko on Thursday, 23rd June, 2022 appointed Prof. Abdullahi Musa Ashafa as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of KASU.”

“He takes over from Prof. Yohanna Tella, whose tenure as Acting Vice-Chancellor has ended.”

“Until his new appointment, AM Ashafa, a Professor of Diplomatic History was the immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic.”

“Prof. Ashafa was previously a lecturer at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, where he was the first Graduate Assistant in the history of the NDA to have completed a PhD. He served as Chief Administrative Officer in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Inter-Party Relations, Presidency, Abuja.

He joined the services of KASU amongst the pioneer staff and served as the pioneer Head, Department of History, Deputy Dean and later Dean, Faculty of Arts as well as the Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies on two occasions.

He was a one time Treasurer of the Committee of Deans of Postgraduate Schools of Nigerian Universities (2010-2012) and Vice President of the North West Zone of the Historical Society of Nigeria.

He was until joining the services of KASU, a Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).”

“He is widely published in Journals and books and recipient of many awards and honours including Fellow of the Historical Society and Chief of Army Staff letter of Commendation among others. He is proudly polygamous with children. May God help him in steering the affairs of KASU.”