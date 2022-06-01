By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Immediate past Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinayya Abaribe has arrived at the Katampe-Abuja national headquarters of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, for the special national convention for the election/confirmation of its Presidential candidate.

The event which is being attended by party chieftains and members drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT

Also in attendance is a former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke Jr.