Instagram has turned the fortunes of many people and brands. It has made people overnight celebrities and made small businesses go international. However, the cornerstone of this process is the increasing number of Instagram followers and increasing engagement. Both these things go hand in hand in making one popular on Instagram. Having a high number of Instagram followers with no enthusiasm is equal to giving a speech to a room full of people who are not paying attention to you. Thus, engagement is as important as the number of followers.

It is why many brands buy Instagram followers to give them a head start in this tough competition against other brands. Instagram has been responsible for the popularity of many brands like Durex and Zomato and has given birth to influencer culture and content creation. If you too gain popularity on Instagram, read this article. Below are the top five ways to polish your Instagram skills and create a robust Instagram strategy for getting some real followers.

1) Optimize your Instagram Account

People prefer quality over quantity on Instagram. Make sure your profile looks top-notch in every way. Whatever the purpose of your Instagram account, have an Instagram profile picture that speaks for you or your brand. Simultaneously, have a catchy bio. Instagram bios offer limited characters. Thus, make sure you write something witty yet smart.

You should be able to speak more clearly in fewer words. Also, add links to your website/blog and other social media accounts. For the images and videos, have a feed that instantly reflects the core of your brand or aesthetic. Plan your posts so that they turn out visually appealing.

2) Giveaways and Contests

The definition of gaining popularity on Instagram means followers and engagement. Giveaways and contests prove very helpful to create awareness, engagement and increasing Instagram followers.

Plan special giveaways and contests. Communicate the purpose of your contest to the audience and create clear guidelines for participation.

Make sure these rules and guidelines include steps that increase engagement, such as tagging friends in comments, saving posts, and following you. Such contests pull in more followers, popularise your account, and increase engagement on Instagram.

What has made people popular on Instagram is, following the latest trends or even creating them.

A good example is Jananisings on Instagram, who recorded a small part of a Bollywood song, Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai. She uploaded it as an Instagram reel, and in no time she became a star amongst the Indian audience. This soundtrack has been trending for months in India.

Khaby Lame grew to fame by bringing out useless 5-minute crafts and DIYs. He thus established a trend with multiple people inviting him, collaborating with him, and taking inspiration. Similarly, creating reels on the latest, tending trails, doing challenges, etc., brings your posts to a wider audience and helps you gain popularity.

4) Invite People from other Platforms

If the goal is gaining popularity on Instagram, then pursue it from all corners. If you already have a YouTube channel, blog, Facebook, or Pinterest account, tell users to follow you on Instagram as well.

People would like to have a little more of you if they enjoy your presence elsewhere as well. However, make sure that their presence on Instagram is worth it. Keep posting reels, share updates via stories, and keep them informed via posts. Instagram offers a variety of ways to connect with followers, like IGTV, Reels, pictures, videos, and stories. Make sure to make the best use of them.

Hashtags are a central part of Instagram’s SEO. Instagram suggests accounts to solers based on the kinds of hashtags they follow or the kinds of hashtags the accounts they follow have.

Using hashtags related to your niche and specific posts can be an important step in attracting visitors to your page. It can assist you in pursuing a relevant and interested audience that will follow and engage.

Do not be greedy and put irrelevant hashtags. Excessive and irrelevant hashtags have the opposite effect. Hashtags are also crucial for optimizing your Instagram. Each time you use a hashtag, Instagram shows the number of posts already present with that hashtag.

Do not use a very difficult hashtag for your Instagram posts. Use or create a sentence that the audience will easily understand and will be able to search.

Instagram offers a variety of opportunities to turn a mobile phone and some internet into a perfect recipe for popularity. It is why the internet and content creators are on the rise.

People have begun to recognize the strength of this platform and the possibility it offers to people. That is why many of them do not mind buying Instagram folllowers.

Businesses are going online and people are taking influencing and content creation as a full-time job. Such is the impact of Instagram.