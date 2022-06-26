By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

SOUTH-WEST socio-political group, the Yoruba Council Worldwide a.k.a. Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye, has alleged that the Northern political class has concluded plans to scheme the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, out of the presidential race

The President-General of the Council, Aare Omoluabi Oladotun Hassan, at a briefing in Abuja on Sunday, said the Council was reliably informed of the plot to repeat the political treatment meted against Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief MKO Abiola to pave way for the emergence of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as president in 2023.

According to him, the decision to resort to the pursuing Tinubu’s disqualification through the Independent National Electoral Commission was taken after some Northern power brokers realised the futility of their attempt to impose Senator Ahmed Lawan as the APC presidential candidate.

Aare Omoluabi also claimed there was a plan to launch a media war of calumny against Tinubu over his missing academic certificates, but warned that the Council will not tolerate what it described as ‘premeditated treachery’ against the former governor of Lagos.

He said, “We warn against the ensuing and deadly political card by the Northern supremacist and sectional interests, specifically targeted at forcing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of the way in order to pave way for a Northern presidential candidate of another political party.

“We are fully inundated with details of their deceitful and clandestine operations to desperately and forcefully bring in through the back door Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and back him to emerge as President come 2023.

“The Yoruba Council Worldwide wishes to inform that we shall not tolerate any clandestine motive to repeat the evil machinations meted against Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief MKO Abiola both of whom were politically wrecked by the power thirsty Northern supremacists who are hell-bent to retain power in the North under any political party divide.”

While warning alleged ethnic chauvinist from the North to desist from playing any card that will turn the Nigerian State into a Northern courtyard, the organisation expressed confidence that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would provide solutions to Nigeria’s plethora of problems come